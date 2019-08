FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from a fire at Exxon Mobil's refining and chemical plant complex in Baytown, near Houston, Texas, U.S. July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Erwin Seba

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A fire on Wednesday at Exxon Mobil Corp’s Baytown, Texas, Olefins Plant should have a limited impact on propylene prices, which have been trading at low levels, said Lyondell Basell Industries Chief Executive Bob Patel on Friday.

“I would suspect it should have a modest impact on prices,” Patel said during a conference call with analysts to discuss second quarter earnings.