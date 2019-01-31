Exxon Mobil to create three exploration and production companies

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

(Reuters) - Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday it would launch a major reorganization of its global exploration and production business to address weak oil and gas output as well as revive its lagging share price.

Exxon, which plans to raise earnings to $31 billion by 2025, has spent heavily on shale and deep-water blocks to revamp its sluggish production. Oil and gas production has declined for 9 of the last 10 quarters.

Last year, the company devised plans to boost profits in a bid to allay investors worries that Exxon’s best days were behind it.

The world’s largest listed oil company said it would split its upstream business into three new separate companies, effective April 1, as part of an apparent move to double its profit by 2025.

The new companies would be called ExxonMobil Upstream Oil & Gas Co, ExxonMobil Upstream Business Development Co and ExxonMobil Upstream Integrated Solutions Co.

“Our focus is on increasing overall value by strengthening our upstream business and further integrating it with the downstream and chemical segments..,” Senior Vice President Neil Chapman said in a statement.

Exxon shares were up 0.5 percent at $72.63 in midday trade.