October 9, 2019 / 7:29 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Exxon Mobil considers sale of Malaysian offshore assets for up to $3 billion: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp is considering a sale of its Malaysian upstream offshore assets for up to $3 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Exxon is said to be working with advisers on the potential sale which could raise about $2 billion to $3 billion, the report bloom.bg/33lwolX added, citing people familiar with the matter.

The sale considerations are at a preliminary stage and Exxon could still decide against a deal, according to Bloomberg.

The company did not respond to a Reuters request for comment early on Wednesday.

The report comes less than two weeks after Exxon agreed to sell its Norwegian oil and gas assets to Var Energi AS for $4.5 billion as part of its plans to divest about $15 billion in non-strategic assets by 2021.

Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

