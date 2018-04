HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), the world’s largest publicly traded oil producer, boosted its quarterly dividend on Wednesday by about 7 percent to 82 cents, the 36th year in a row it has increased the payout.

A sign is seen at the entrance of the Exxonmobil Port Allen Lubricants Plant in Port Allen, Louisiana, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano

The dividend is payable on June 11 to shareholders of record as of May 14. Exxon is slated to release its quarterly results on Friday.