Exxon Mobil maintains dividend even as oil prices crater

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday maintained its quarterly dividend, a move closely watched by investors at a time when the oil industry faces a slump in demand and prices as the coronavirus pandemic puts a break on economic activity.
The company declared a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.87 per share, payable on June 10.
Equinor last week cut its dividend by 67%, while BP maintained its quarterly dividend.
Exxon is set to report its first-quarter results on May 1.
Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel