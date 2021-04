FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen in front of the Exxonmobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano

(Reuters) - Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday it made an oil discovery at the Uaru-2 well in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

Uaru-2 will add to the previously announced gross discovered recoverable resource estimate for the block, which is currently estimated to be about 9 billion oil-equivalent barrels, Exxon said.