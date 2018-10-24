FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 5:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

New York sues Exxon for misleading investors on climate change risk

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York’s attorney general sued Exxon Mobil Corp, alleging that the energy company misled investors about the risks of climate change regulations on its business.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Exxon Mobil is displayed on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

“The company claimed to be factoring the risk of increasing climate change regulation into its business decisions,” Attorney General Barbara Underwood said in a statement. “Yet as our investigation found, Exxon often did no such thing.”

Exxon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

