New York sues Exxon for misleading investors on climate change risk

(Reuters) - New York’s attorney general sued Exxon Mobil Corp, alleging that the energy company misled investors about the risks of climate change regulations on its business.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Exxon Mobil is displayed on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

“The company claimed to be factoring the risk of increasing climate change regulation into its business decisions,” Attorney General Barbara Underwood said in a statement. “Yet as our investigation found, Exxon often did no such thing.”

Exxon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.