Three U.S. Gulf Coast LNG plants shut ahead of Hurricane Laura

(Reuters) - A few U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants in Texas and Louisiana shut this week before Hurricane Laura slams into the Gulf Coast near the Texas-Louisiana border Wednesday night.

Hurricane Laura is expected to strengthen into a major Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 145 miles per hour (233 km per hour) before making landfall.

Cameron LNG said it started to shut its LNG export plant in Louisiana Wednesday morning.

“A ride-out team of essential operations personnel will remain safely sequestered on site for any emergency,” Cameron LNG said in a statement.

Cheniere Energy Inc, the nation’s biggest LNG company, said on Tuesday that it shut its Sabine Pass LNG export plant in Louisiana.

Sabine Pass is located on the Louisiana side of the Texas-Louisiana border about 60 miles (100 km) west of the Cameron plant.

Golden Pass LNG, which is building a $10 billion LNG export plant at its existing LNG import facility on the Texas side of the Texas-Louisiana border near Cheniere’s Sabine Pass, said this week that it will send everyone home ahead of the storm.

“We are planning to close the site on Tuesday and Wednesday and possibly Thursday depending on Hurricane Laura’s impact,” Golden Pass LNG said in a statement.

Overall, U.S. LNG exports were on track to fall to 2.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Wednesday, their lowest level since February 2019. One billion cubic feet is enough gas to supply about 5 million U.S. homes for a day. [NGA/]

The amount of gas flowing to Cheniere’s Sabine Pass fell to zero for the first time since it started operating in 2016.