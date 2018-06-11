Three workers burned by acid at Exxon's Baton Rouge complex

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Three contract workers were burned by sulfuric acid on Monday in the chemical plant at Exxon Mobil Corp’s Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refining and petrochemical complex, a state environmental spokesman said.

“Three workers were injured by sulfuric acid,” said Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality spokesman Gregory Langley. “There was no offsite impact and the release was secured immediately.”

Exxon spokeswoman Sarah Nordin in a statement said the three contract workers “were contacted with sulfuric acid during normal work activities” at the chemical plant.

All three were initially treated at the chemical plant by Exxon emergency personnel, Nordin said.

“Two were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation,” she said. “One received first-aid treatment at a local clinic.”

The Department of Environmental Quality and Exxon are investigating the release, details of which were not immediately available.