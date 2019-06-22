Exxon Mobil says may sell all stakes in offshore Norwegian fields: newspaper

FILE PHOTO - A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

OSLO (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil is considering selling all of the stakes it holds in oil and gas fields off the Norwegian coast, a company spokesman told business daily Dagens Naeringsliv.

Two years ago the U.S. major - the world’s largest oil company - sold its operated assets in the area. But it has retained stakes in more than 20 other fields, including Equinor-operated Snorre and Shell-operated Ormen Lange.

The Norwegian paper quoted an unnamed industry expert as saying the assets could be worth $3-4 billion.

In 2017, Exxon Mobil’s net production from fields off Norway was around 170,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Exxon Mobil’s spokesman in Norway was not immediately available for comment.