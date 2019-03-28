Exxon hires ex-BP crude oil trader in Singapore: sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has hired former BP crude oil trader Ruddin Dhilawala, to further boost its trading capabilities in Singapore, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The veteran trader is expected to join the company next month, the sources said, and he is the company’s second external hire for its Singapore crude oil trading desk since July.

The move is part of Exxon’s plans to push deeper into energy trading by building a global cadre of experienced traders and beefing up risk-management systems to lift profit.

A spokesman for Exxon said it is not the company’s usual practice to comment specifically on such personnel matters. Dhilawala did not immediately respond to requests for comment.