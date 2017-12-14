FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon, Petrobras form alliance to develop oil, gas projects
December 14, 2017 / 9:44 PM / in 2 hours

Exxon, Petrobras form alliance to develop oil, gas projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp and Petróleo Brasileiro SA, Brazil’s state-controlled oil producer also known as Petrobras, said on Thursday they had formed an alliance to develop energy projects around the world.

FILE PHOTO - A view of the Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/File Photo

The deal, which was signed in Rio de Janeiro, will have the companies study ways they can cooperate on exploration, production and chemical ventures inside and outside of Brazil.

The deal comes two months after Exxon and Petrobras were jointly awarded six oil-rich blocks in Brazilian coastal waters.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
