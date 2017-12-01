FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon to merge refining and marketing divisions
December 1, 2017 / 9:37 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Exxon to merge refining and marketing divisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) is merging its refining and marketing divisions as part of Chief Executive Darren Woods push to reorganize the company’s refining operations amid volatile oil and natural gas prices.

The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Exxon said on Friday the combination of the two units will happen in the first quarter of 2018 and named Bryan Milton president of the merged entity, which will be called ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants Co.

Milton, 53, who joined the company in 1986, is currently president of ExxonMobil Fuels, Lubricants & Specialties Marketing Co.

Woods took over the top job in January after former chief Rex Tillerson resigned to become U.S. secretary of state.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

