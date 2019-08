FILE PHOTO: Logos of ExxonMobil are seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) reported a 21% drop in quarterly profit on Friday, hit by weaker natural gas prices and higher maintenance costs.

The largest U.S. oil producer’s net income fell to $3.13 billion, or 73 cents per share in the second quarter, from $3.95 billion, or 92 cents per share, last year.

Exxon’s oil equivalent production rose 7% to 3.9 million barrels per day.