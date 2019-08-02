Exxon Mobil profit drops on weakness in natural gas, chemicals, refining

FILE PHOTO: Logos of ExxonMobil are seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) reported a 21% drop in quarterly profit on Friday, hit by weaker natural gas prices, lower refining profits and a loss in its U.S. chemicals business.

The largest U.S. oil producer’s net income fell to $3.13 billion, or 73 cents per share in the second quarter, from $3.95 billion, or 92 cents per share, last year.

Analysts had expected Exxon to report earnings of 66 cents per share, according to data from Refinitiv.

Exxon’s oil equivalent production rose 7% to 3.9 million barrels per day, boosted by output in the top U.S. shale field. Exxon’s Permian Basin production was up 90 percent from the previous year, the company said.

Exxon also increased its estimated recoverable reserves in its offshore Guyana project to more than 6 billion barrels of oil equivalent, up from 5.5 billion barrels.