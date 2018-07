HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), the world’s largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Friday its quarterly profit jumped 18 percent as rising crude prices CLc1 LCOc1 offset falling production.

A booth of U.S. major ExxonMobil is seen at the China (Dongying) International Petrochemical Trade Exhibition in Dongying, Shandong province, China May 29, 2018. Picture taken May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu

The company posted second-quarter net income of $3.95 billion, or 92 cents per share, compared to $3.35 billion, or 78 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Production fell 7 percent to 3.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.