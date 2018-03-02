FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 1:55 PM / in a day

Russia's Novak says unaware of other firms planning to follow Exxon steps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUSEV, Russia (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday he was unaware if any other foreign energy company was planning to follow ExxonMobil’s example of quitting some of its projects in Russia.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Exxon said this week it had decided to exit some joint ventures with Russia’s Rosneft, citing Western sanctions first imposed in 2014.

Energy companies including BP, Total, Statoil and Eni are present in Russia. Exxon will keep its stake in Sakhalin-1 project in Russia’s far east.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Polina Nikolskaya; editing by Katya Golubkova and Jason Neely

