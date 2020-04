FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) kicked off construction on Wednesday of its $10 billion petrochemical complex in south Chinese city Huizhou, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The complex, which consists of a 1.6 million tonnes per year ethylene facility, is one of the few mega petrochemical projects in China wholly owned by a foreign investor.