German chip factory builder Exyte to list on stock exchange

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chip factory builder Exyte is planning to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange this year, the company said on Monday, adding to a flurry of initial public offerings in Europe’s largest economy.

FILE PHOTO: The skyline with its financial district is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The company’s owner, Austrian entrepreneur Georg Stumpf, is planning to sell shares in the company. No new shares will be on offer, Exyte said in a statement.

People close to the matter have said stock worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) is expected to be offered in a deal that could value Exyte at 2.5 to 3 billion euros.

Exyte builds sites for the semiconductor industry - including cleanrooms with ultra-clean air crucial for silicon wafer production. Its customers include Infineon (IFXGn.DE), ASML (ASML.AS) and Micron (MU.O).

The firm, formerly known as M+W Group, will have to fight for investors’ attention as other companies, such as Knorr Bremse [STELLG.UL] and Westwing in Germany or SIG Combibloc [SIGN.UL] in Switzerland which are also planning to debut this autumn.

In its smaller business units accounting for a combined third of sales, it supplies companies active in electronics, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, energy and information technology, as well as operators of data centres.

The company employs 4,800 staff and is headed by former Linde (LING.DE) Chief Executive Wolfgang Buechele. In the first half of 2018, it reported an adjusted EBIT of 82 million euros ($96.21 million) on revenues of 1.7 billion.

In its fiscal 2018, it expects sales to exceed 3.5 billion euros and adjusted earnings before interest and tax to exceed 160 million euros.

Exyte could be valued at up to 20 times of its expected core earnings in a potential deal, the sources have said.

That would be roughly in line with the valuation of peers such as Jacobs Engineering (JEC.N), Fluor Corp (FLR.N), Outotec (OTE1V.HE) and Wood Group (WG.L), some of which are focused on different industries such as mining or oil and gas, where margins tend to be lower than in the technology industry.

The company aims to pay a dividend of 25 to 30 percent of net earnings following the listing, people close to the matter said.

Bank of America and UBS are acting as global coordinators of the Exyte IPO with the help of bookrunners Commerzbank and Credit Agricole.