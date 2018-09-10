FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 9:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

NZ's Fisher & Paykel Healthcare files complaint in the U.S. against Resmed

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Medical device maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare said on Tuesday it had filed a patent infringement complaint against California-based Resmed, alleging it infringed five of its patents related to sleep apnea devices.

The company said in a statement that it sought an exclusion order from the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) to prevent the importation and sale of Resmed’s AirFit P10 range of nasal pillows masks in the United States.

Last week, Fisher & Paykel cut its fiscal 2019 earnings guidance over expected legal costs from its tiff with Resmed. It reiterated the guidance on Tuesday.

The two companies have been at loggerheads over patent disputes in several regions, with each alleging that the other infringed its patents.

Fisher & Paykel last year filed a similar complaint against Resmed in Australia.

A Resmed representative could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

