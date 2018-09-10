NZ's Fisher & Paykel Healthcare files complaint in the U.S. against Resmed

(Reuters) - Medical device maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare said on Tuesday it had filed a patent infringement complaint against California-based Resmed, alleging it infringed five of its patents related to sleep apnea devices.

The company said in a statement that it sought an exclusion order from the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) to prevent the importation and sale of Resmed’s AirFit P10 range of nasal pillows masks in the United States.

Last week, Fisher & Paykel cut its fiscal 2019 earnings guidance over expected legal costs from its tiff with Resmed. It reiterated the guidance on Tuesday.

The two companies have been at loggerheads over patent disputes in several regions, with each alleging that the other infringed its patents.

Fisher & Paykel last year filed a similar complaint against Resmed in Australia.

A Resmed representative could not be immediately reached for comment.