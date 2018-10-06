USITC to investigate Resmed for alleged patent infringement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) said on Friday it would investigate California-based Resmed Inc for a patent infringement complaint related to sleep apnea mask systems.

The investigation is based on a complaint by New Zealand medical device maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, the commission said in a statement.

Fisher & Paykel said last month that it sought an exclusion order from the USITC to prevent the importation and sale of Resmed’s AirFit P10 range of nasal pillows masks in the United States.

The two companies have been at loggerheads over patent disputes in several regions, with each alleging that the other infringed its patents.

A Resmed representative was not immediately available for comment.