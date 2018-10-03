Italy's F2i unit Irideos to double fiber network with Clouditalia deal

(Reuters) - Irideos, an Italian ICT provider for businesses controlled by infrastructure fund F2i, said on Wednesday it will double its fiber network through the acquisition of telecommunication and cloud computing company Clouditalia from Minacom.

Clouditalia, Irideos’ sixth acquisition in the sector, owns a 15,000-kilometer optic fiber network and three data centers in Italy.

Irideos is 78.3 percent owned by F2i while investment fund Marguerite owns 19.6 percent.

F2i is one of Italy’s leading infrastructure players and is looking to create a fiber network hub across Italy.

The fund, partly owned by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, expects to complete the acquisition of Clouditalia by the end of November.