Elliott Management takes stake in F5 Networks: WSJ

(Reuters) - Elliott Management Corp has taken a stake in software firm F5 Networks Inc FFIV.O, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The activist investor spoke to F5 Networks’ management in recent weeks regarding ways to boost its lagging stock, the newspaper reported.

The report did not mention the exact size of Elliott’s stake but said it fell below the 5% threshold that would require regulatory disclosure.

Elliott and F5 Networks did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.