FAA fines American Airlines, Delta for long tarmac delays

FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines jet taxis on the runway at Washington National Airport in Washington, U.S., August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it had fined American Airlines $1 million and Delta Air Lines Inc $750,000 for violating federal rules prohibiting lengthy tarmac delays at U.S. airports.

Under most circumstances, airlines are prohibited from allowing domestic flights to remain on the tarmac for longer than three hours, and international flights for more than four hours, without giving passengers an opportunity to deplane.

Of the $1 million assessed to American, $450,000 was credited to the airline for compensating passengers.

Delta was credited with $450,000 for compensating customers and establishing a backup data center and an automated aircraft-parking guidance and jet-bridge positioning system, the FAA said.

Delta said it was reiterating its apology to customers who were delayed in 2017 and 2018. The airline said it provided customers with substantial compensation for the delays, including cash reimbursements, SkyMiles and vouchers for future travel.

“Delta has spent millions to invest in new technologies to increase efficiency of aircraft movement during irregular operations and additional deicing capacity at its Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport hub,” the company added.

American Airlines spokeswoman Shannon Gilson said the delays were the result of “exceptional weather events dating as far back as 2015” but added the company “takes its responsibility to comply” with U.S. rules seriously.

She said the airline has “put procedures in place to help better accommodate our customers when inclement weather occurs.”