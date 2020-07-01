Toymaker Lego joins ad boycott campaign

FILE PHOTO: A woman and a child look through the windows of the closed Lego store at Rockefeller Center on 5th Avenue, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manhattan, New York city, New York, U.S., May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Toymaker Lego said on Wednesday it would pause social media advertising for at least a month, joining a long list of companies that say Facebook is not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platforms.

The Danish company, known for its colourful plastic bricks, said in a statement it would review the “standards we apply to advertising and engagement on global social media platforms”.

The ‘Stop Hate for Profit’ campaign was started by several U.S. civil rights groups after the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody triggered widespread protests against racial discrimination in the United States.