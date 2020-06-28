Pepsi joining Facebook ad boycott, Fox Business News reports

FILE PHOTO: Cans of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena, California, U.S., July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) will stop advertising on Facebook Inc (FB.O), Fox Business News reported here on Sunday, citing sources.

The halt on advertising will run through July and August, the report said. Sources described the move as a “global boycott” on placing Facebook ads, the report said.

PepsiCo did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The food and beverage company joins a growing number of companies pulling ad dollars from Facebook, including ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever PLC (ULVR.L).