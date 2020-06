FILE PHOTO: The logo of German sports goods firm Puma is seen at the entrance of one of its stores in Vienna, Austria, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BERLIN (Reuters) - German sportswear brand Puma said on Tuesday it will pause all paid advertising globally on Facebook and Instagram throughout July to persuade the social media company to remove hostile and harmful conversation on its sites.

Puma joins a long list of companies that have pulled advertising from Facebook in support of a campaign that called out the social media giant for not doing enough to stop hatespeech on its platforms.