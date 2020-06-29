Germany's Henkel joins Facebook advertising boycott

FILE PHOTO: A logo of consumer goods group Henkel is pictured before its annual news conference in Duesseldorf March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) will join a boycott of advertising on Facebook (FB.O), a spokesman said on Monday.

Henkel, which makes Dial soap, Persil detergent, and Schwarzkopf shampoo, “will not advertise on Facebook’s services in July with all its brands”, the spokesman said.

Henkel joins a long list of companies that have pulled advertising from Facebook in support of a campaign that called out the social media giant for not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platforms.