ACLU reaches settlement with Facebook on discriminatory ads

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said on Tuesday as part of a settlement with Facebook Inc the social network will make changes to its paid advertising platform to prevent discrimination in employment, housing and credit ads.

Facebook will also take proactive steps to prevent advertisers from discriminating users based on race, sex and age, ACLU said in a statement.

Since late 2016, Facebook has faced legal pressure related to its ad targeting practices from the ACLU, Outten & Golden LLP, the Communications Workers of America, job seekers and consumers, and fair housing and civil rights organizations.

Facebook in the past had reached a similar agreement with the Washington state to end discriminatory ad targeting, and had said it removed thousands of categories related to potentially sensitive personal attributes from its exclusion ad targeting tools.