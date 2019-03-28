HUD charges Facebook with housing discrimination in targeted ads on its platform

The Facebook logo is reflected on a woman's glasses in this photo illustration taken June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Illustration

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday charged Facebook Inc for violating the Fair Housing Act by encouraging, enabling and causing housing discrimination in advertising on its platforms.

Facebook said last week it would create a new advertising portal for ads linked to housing and employment that would limit targeting options for advertisers.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.