(Reuters) - Facebook Inc has started enforcing its verification requirements for political advertisements in UK, the social network said on Thursday.

"Now political advertisers must confirm their identity and location, as well as say who paid for the ad, before they can be approved to run political ads on Facebook and/or Instagram," Facebook said in a blog here