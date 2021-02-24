Facebook says it inadvertently blocked content during Australia news ban

FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on their website in an illustration photo taken in Bordeaux, France, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday some content was inadvertently blocked on its social network platform when it banned all news content in Australia.

The block on non-news content was, however, reversed quickly, the company said in a blog post.

After tense negotiations prompted Facebook to cut off news in the country last week, Australia offered a host of technical concessions and the social media giant said it would restore news as a revamped bill looked set to become law this week.

Facebook said the news ban was related to a “fundamental misunderstanding” of the relationship between the company and news publishers.

The social media company added it was in active negotiations with news publishers in Germany and France for a deal to pay for content for its news product, where users can find headlines and stories next to a personalized news feed.