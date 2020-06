FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is placed between small toy people figures in front of a keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) messaging service WhatsApp said on Thursday that Brazil’s central bank had said it intended to find a way to restore the payments service in the country by working with Visa Inc (V.N) and Mastercard Inc (MA.N).

“The central bank made clear that they support platforms like WhatsApp that are innovating in digital payments,” Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp said in a statement.