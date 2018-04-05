FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 8:04 PM / in 33 minutes

Facebook fined $33 million for failing to aid Brazil graft probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge has ordered that Facebook Inc pay 111.7 million reais ($33.4 million) for failing to cooperate with a corruption investigation in the state of Amazonas, federal prosecutors said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is seen at the Facebook Gather conference in Brussels, Belgium January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Facebook was fined for failing to give access in 2016 to WhatsApp messages exchanged by individuals under investigation for an alleged scheme to defraud the state’s health system, prosecutors said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Facebook lawyers had called the fine “excessive and disproportional.” A representative for Facebook did not immediately comment on the matter.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Leslie Adler

