FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 29, 2018 / 1:25 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Brexit donor Arron Banks says Information Commissioner supports remaining in the EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit donor Arron Banks said on Thursday Britain’s data watchdog has joined the “wild unicorn chasing pack” of supporters wanting to remain in the European Union.

FILE PHOTO: British businessman Arron Banks, who has funded the Leave.EU campaign, is seen during the opening day of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) annual conference at Doncaster Racecourse in Doncaster, northern Britain September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Banks said he was asked to provide information as part of the Information Commissioner’s investigation into whether data analytics were used to sway public opinion during the 2016 referendum on whether to leave the European Union.

The Information Commissioner “appears to have joined the ‘wild unicorn’ chasing pack of ‘Remainers’ ..,” Banks said in a statement.

The watchdog is investigating the work of the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica and whether the company misled the public about work it did for a pro-Brexit group run by Banks before the vote to leave the EU.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.