March 21, 2018 / 4:23 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

UK had three contracts with Cambridge Analytica parent company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government had three contracts in the past with Cambridge Analytica’s parent company SCL Group but they ended well before the current issues, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

The contracts with were with the Ministry of Defence between 2014-2015, the Home Office (interior ministry) in 2009 and the Foreign Office in 2008-2009, the spokesman told reporters, adding there are no current contracts.

Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Writing by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
