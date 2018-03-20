FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 20, 2018 / 4:16 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Facebook to brief U.S. lawmakers' aides on Wednesday: congressional staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc will brief U.S. Senate and House aides on Wednesday, congressional staff said on Tuesday amid growing pressure on the social media company to answer questions over the use of its users’ data.

A 3D-printed Facebook Like symbol is displayed inverted in front of a U.S. flag in this illustration taken, March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

A House Energy and Commerce Committee spokeswoman confirmed the briefing would take place as did a Senate aide. The briefing comes amid some calls from lawmakers for Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg to appear before Congress.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.