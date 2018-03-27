Canada privacy commissioner contacted British Columbia about AggregateIQ

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian federal agency charged with protecting privacy rights of individuals said on Tuesday that it has contacted its counterpart in British Columbia to discuss the provincial office’s review of AggregateIQ.

“We have been in contact with our provincial counterpart in British Columbia, which has been examining matters related to AggregateIQ,” Valerie Lawton, spokeswoman for Canada’s Office of the Privacy Commissioner, said in an emailed statement. “Our discussions with them are ongoing.”