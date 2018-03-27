FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 27, 2018 / 3:58 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Canada privacy commissioner contacted British Columbia about AggregateIQ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian federal agency charged with protecting privacy rights of individuals said on Tuesday that it has contacted its counterpart in British Columbia to discuss the provincial office’s review of AggregateIQ.

“We have been in contact with our provincial counterpart in British Columbia, which has been examining matters related to AggregateIQ,” Valerie Lawton, spokeswoman for Canada’s Office of the Privacy Commissioner, said in an emailed statement. “Our discussions with them are ongoing.”

Writing by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.