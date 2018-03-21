FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyber Risk
March 21, 2018 / 8:42 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Academic at center of Facebook row says the data is greatly exaggerated: BBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Cambridge University academic at the center of a row over the use of Facebook data said the accuracy of the information he produced had been greatly exaggerated and would not be able to sway an election.

People walk past the building housing the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London, Britain, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The world’s biggest social network has been rocked this week by a whistleblower who said a UK-based political consultancy Cambridge Analytica had worked with an academic, Aleksandr Kogan, to harvest Facebook data in support of the 2016 U.S. Presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

“The accuracy of this data has been extremely exaggerated,” Kogan told BBC radio in an interview broadcast on Wednesday.

Asked if microtargeting of voters could sway an election, he answered: “I personally don’t think so. I think it could have only hurt the (Trump) campaign.”

“I think what Cambridge Analytica has tried to sell is magic, and they’ve made claims that this is incredibly accurate and it tells you everything there is to tell about you. But I think the reality is it’s not that.”

Reporting by Kate Holton and Sarah Young, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.