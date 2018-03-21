Academic at center of Facebook row says the data is greatly exaggerated: BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - The Cambridge University academic at the center of a row over the use of Facebook data said the accuracy of the information he produced had been greatly exaggerated and would not be able to sway an election.

People walk past the building housing the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London, Britain, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The world’s biggest social network has been rocked this week by a whistleblower who said a UK-based political consultancy Cambridge Analytica had worked with an academic, Aleksandr Kogan, to harvest Facebook data in support of the 2016 U.S. Presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

“The accuracy of this data has been extremely exaggerated,” Kogan told BBC radio in an interview broadcast on Wednesday.

Asked if microtargeting of voters could sway an election, he answered: “I personally don’t think so. I think it could have only hurt the (Trump) campaign.”

“I think what Cambridge Analytica has tried to sell is magic, and they’ve made claims that this is incredibly accurate and it tells you everything there is to tell about you. But I think the reality is it’s not that.”