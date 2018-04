LONDON (Reuters) - A Cambridge University academic who harvested data on millions of Facebook users will appear before a British parliamentary committee investigating the scandal on April 24.

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The committee said it had called Aleksandr Kogan from the Department of Psychology at the University of Cambridge to discuss his relationship with Cambridge Analytica, a UK-based political firm also accused of improperly accessing data.