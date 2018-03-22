FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 22, 2018 / 5:45 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Senate subcommittee seeks information on Facebook data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate subcommittee on Thursday sought information from a Cambridge University researcher about how the personal data of 50 million Facebook users landed in the hands of a political consulting firm that worked for U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Figurines are seen in front of the Facebook logo in this illustration taken March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The letter, from Republican Senator Jerry Moran and Democrat Richard Blumenthal called on Aleksandr Kogan to explain how the data was provided to Cambridge Analytica and how the firm used it.

Reporting by Dustin Volz; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.