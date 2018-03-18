FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2018 / 5:27 PM / a day ago

Massachusetts says to probe Facebook, Cambridge Analytica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Massachusetts attorney general said on Saturday her office was launching an investigation after reports that Cambridge Analytica had harvested private information from more than 50 million Facebook users in developing techniques to support President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

FILE PHOTO: A Facebook sign is displayed at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

“Massachusetts residents deserve answers immediately from Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. We are launching an investigation,” Maura Healey said on Twitter in a post that linked to a New York Times report on the issue.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Paul Simao

