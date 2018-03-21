FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 12:36 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

British PM May backs Cambridge Analytica investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime minister Theresa May on Wednesday backed an investigation into Cambridge Analytica, the consultancy at the heart of a storm over the use of Facebook (FB.O) data.

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, leaves 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

    “What we have seen in Cambridge Analytica, the allegations are clearly very concerning, it is absolutely right that they should be properly investigated,” May told parliament. She said she was not aware of any current contracts between the government and Cambridge Analytica or its parent group.

    Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

