FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 19, 2018 / 11:46 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Cambridge Analytica data allegations are concerning: UK PM May spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is very concerned over allegations that the data firm Cambridge Analytica exploited Facebook data to use millions of people’s profiles without authorization, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

“The allegations are clearly very concerning. It is essential that people can have confidence that their personal data will be protected and used in an appropriate way,” the spokesman told reporters.

“So it is absolutely right that the Information Commissioner is investigating this matter. We expect Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and all the organizations involved to cooperate fully.”

Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.