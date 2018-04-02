FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
April 2, 2018 / 1:08 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Nigeria to probe alleged Cambridge Analytica involvement in elections: presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s government will launch an investigation into allegations of improper involvement by political consultancy Cambridge Analytica in the country’s 2007 and 2015 elections, a presidency spokesman said on Monday.

Garba Shehu said the investigation could lead to criminal prosecutions.

The UK-based political consultancy is facing allegations that it improperly accessed data from social media website Facebook to target voters prior to U.S. presidential elections and Britain’s Brexit referendum in 2016.

Reporting by Felix Onuha; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.