Pep Boys suspends Facebook ads after data security breach

(Reuters) - U.S. auto parts retailer Pep Boys said on Monday it is suspending all advertising on Facebook Inc following concerns of data privacy, joining internet company Mozilla Corp in pulling ads from the social networking site.

A 3D-printed Facebook dislike button is seen in front the Facebook logo, in this illustration taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The decision follows allegations that a political consultancy gained inappropriate access to data on 50 million Facebook users to build profiles on American voters that were later used to help elect U.S. President Donald Trump in 2016.

“We are concerned about the issues surrounding Facebook and have decided to suspend all media on the platform until the facts are out and corrective actions have been taken,” Pep Boys chief marketing officer Danielle Porto Mohn said in a statement.

