Security alert over at Cambridge Analytica's London HQ

LONDON (Reuters) - British police removed cordons around the London headquarters of Cambridge Analytica on Thursday after they deemed a suspicious package which sparked a security alert to be safe.

Police stand guard near Cambridge Analytica's headquarters in London, Britain, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

The police had earlier closed roads and evacuated the building after receiving reports of a package at the offices of the London political consultancy.

“The package was assessed. It was deemed not to be suspicious. Police cordons have now been removed,” the police said.

Emergency service vehicles are seen near Cambridge Analytica's headquarters in London, Britain, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The London-based political consultancy has been at the center of a storm this week after a whistleblower said the company had paid an academic to harvest the data of 50 million Facebook users to build profiles of American voters before the 2016 U.S. election.

Britain’s Information Commissioner has said it is seeking a warrant to raid the office. The company’s CEO has been suspended.

Cambridge Analytica’s London office is based on New Oxford Street, one of Britain’s main shopping streets in the center of the capital.