Massachusetts, New York send letter to Facebook demanding documents

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - State attorneys general for Massachusetts and New York sent a letter to Facebook Inc on Tuesday demanding information about personal data that ended up in the hands of analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, a person familiar with the matter said.

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is displayed in front of binary digits in this illustration taken, March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The letter, part of a joint investigation by the two states, requests documents about violations of Facebook’s terms of service, as well as copies of all communications between Facebook and Cambridge Analytica and a host of other materials, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity.