Democratic senator asks Zuckerberg about Facebook data

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Ron Wyden on Monday sent a letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg asking for answers to questions regarding the social media company’s policies for sharing user data with third parties.

FILE PHOTO - Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) speaks during a markup on the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Wyden, an influential senator on technology issues, asked the company how many times during the past ten years Facebook is aware of third parties collecting or processing data in violation of the company’s platform policies, among several other questions.

The letter came after reports this weekend that Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy that worked on President Donald Trump’s campaign, gained inappropriate access to data on 50 million Facebook use.

Wyden requested a response to his questions by April 13.